Public portal for Ashtabula City Council meetings now on city website

ASHTABULA — Ashtabula Clerk of Council Stacy Senskey was given an important task when she was first hired in September 2019.
Council members expressed a desire to be less reliant on paper and utilize agenda technology available for municipalities.
City Council Vice President Michael Speelman said this is a big step forward for the council.
“We have been talking for a couple years about reducing our use of paper and printer ink and going digital,” he said. “Conducting meetings online during the pandemic made me realize how much more efficient and responsible we could be with our production of meeting materials.”
Speelman admitted it has been a bit challenging to transition to the new digital platform, but he believes it will be worth it.
Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines said it’s exciting to provide this opportunity for access to the citizens of Ashtabula.
“I am so thankful for the innovation of Stacy Senskey and her commitment to get the public involved in the legislative process.” Haines said.
Newly elected Ward 4 Council person, Jodi Mills, said she’s eager to learn how the agenda platform works.
“Going paperless allows the public to have greater access to our documents and a better understanding of our legislation,” she said. “This change will have a positive impact on our environment, help decrease costs and allow City Council to be more efficient and transparent.”
Through the city’s website, www.cityofashtabula.com, the public can view current and upcoming events, as well as past events. Individuals may also create an account in order to receive “Citizen Notification” when agenda and minutes are published.
Contact Senskey with any questions at 440-992-7119 or clerkofcouncil@cityofashtabula.com.
All meetings of City Council will continue to be held in the council chambers, open and accessible to the public and viewed on the City’s website, Facebook page (www.facebook.com/COAOhio) and Spectrum channel 1024.
