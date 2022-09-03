ORWELL — The public is invited to hear guest speaker Charlie McElroy talk about the history of The Old Brick Museum and surrounding land.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Country Neighbor, 39 S. Maple St., Orwell.
McElroy, who serves as treasurer of the The Old Brick Society, has been involved with the society since it began in 1985, with a specific purpose — so the “Old Brick” and surrounding land could be preserved for many years.
The Old Brick was built in 1828, before the present center of Orwell at the intersection of Routes 322 and 45. It was built when Route 45 was known as “Woods Road” because it cut through dense woods.
This 28-room museum was once the stagecoach stop at the halfway point between Lake Erie and Warren.
Throughout its history, it also served as Orwell’s first post office and a general community center for local residents. On display are original furnishings from 1828 through the 1950s, items of period clothing, and other local artifacts.
The Old Brick also was a safe haven for the weary traveler as an inn from 1828 to 1832, to a comfortable stop for James A. Garfield, who was a friend of the Pratt family, who owned the Old Brick from 1831 to 1985.
Today, the Old Brick is owned and operated by the Old Brick Historical Society.
The brick portion of the structure was built from bricks fired on the property and the building is a reminder of the early and proud heritage of the Western Reserve.
The Old Brick has also been used for dinners and other private functions. The society is seeking new members who would like to help in preserving this home and land.
All are invited to attend and hear McElroy talk all about the history of one of the oldest homes in the area.
