Public hearing planned for Dollar General

ASHTABULA — A public hearing for a conditional use permit that would allow construction of a Dollar General at the northeast corner of Columbus and Martello Drive is scheduled for Aug. 19.
The Ashtabula City Planning Commission will hold the hearing, slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Ashtabula Municipal Building, Council Chambers. The hearing will be open to the public. A regular Planning Commission meeting will follow the hearing.
City Manager Jim Timonere said the developer is interested in the property where Columbus Junior High School was located. The now-vacant lot lies between the entrance to Massucci Field and the Sons of Italy.
“There are some commercial properties in the area, properties zoned C1 are available in other parts of the city,” he said.
City Council President John Roskovics, who serves as council representative on the Planning Commission, doesn’t vote, but he can give input. He doesn’t believe that location is good for a Dollar General store.
“While these stores are useful, there is a point where they can adversely affect the retail landscape as much as a Walmart,” he said. “Like most businesses, while there may be some bargains, many items are not price friendly. They’re in business to make money and we are here to best serve our neighborhoods and residents. Sometimes they don’t go together.”
There are currently 15 Dollar General stores in Ashtabula County, including on West Prospect in Ashtabula, Lake Avenue in Ashtabula and North Ridge East in Ashtabula Township.
Public comments or questions for can be directed to Mary Church, assistant director of Planning and Community Development at mchurch@cityofashtabula.com or 440-992-7118.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.