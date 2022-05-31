ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula City Planning Commission will host a public hearing to discuss a conditional-use request to create a parking lot for the River Bend Hotel.
The public is encouraged to attend the hearing, slated for 5:30 p.m. June 7 at the Municipal Building.
The requested permit is for 10 parcels in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Construction on the proposed five-story hotel, at 533 Goodwill Drive, will begin in June, according to the the project’s partners: Todd Canter, Larry Laurello and Pete Huggins.
The $10.5 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere has said he hopes construction will start soon.
The hotel is expected to employ 15 people, five full-time and 10 part-time, to run the hotel and wine bar, as well as book parties for the venue.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held in June 2019 at the site. A crowd of community leaders, business owners and area residents attended the festivities.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, it became difficult for the partners in the project to secure all the financing, delaying the project until now.
A regular planning commission meeting will immediately follow the June 7 public hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.