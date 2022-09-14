JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barb Schaab attended a work session of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning to discuss the Recorder’s Technology Fund.
Schaab said the fee will remain the same, at $6, as it was for the last couple of years.
“I’m anticipating, perhaps putting document images online, which will eliminate a lot of our copy revenue,” Schaab said.
An enhancement to the existing software Schaab’s office uses would be used for that, she said.
The commissioners approved a resolution to set a public hearing for Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the proposed use of the Recorder’s Technology Fund. The fund will be used for contracts for indexing and imaging, micrographic printer, and copier contracts, and upgrades and maintenance of historical records, according to the resolution.
In other business:
• The commissioners discussed potential options for the complex’s mailroom.
Recently, security was upgraded at the old courthouse. Previously, they discussed the installation of a series of mailboxes outside the current mailroom, so that that would let the mailroom door be secured and departments could still get their mail.
“This is a fix, but not a permanent fix to security in that area,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said. This project could be done immediately to reduce COVID issues and security issues, but it does not permanently solve the problem, she said.
The commissioners signed off on moving forward with the project.
• The commissioners discussed plans for work sessions for the 2023 budget.
Every year, department heads present their budget proposals to the commissioners and the budget advisory commission, members of the public who sit in on the sessions and discuss the budgets with the commissioners.
The commissioners discussed potential new members of the budget advisory commission, and agreed to provide a few names to County Administrator Janet Discher soon.
• Discher gave the commissioners an update on a pair of potential projects with offices around Jefferson.
The Ohio State University Extension office has water leaking into the basement, and that issue needs to be fixed before tech upgrades can be done in an office in the building, she said.
“It’s been problematic for as long as I’ve worked here,” Discher said.
Converting the east and west doors of the main courthouse building to automatic doors, a project the commissioners had previously expressed interest in, could potentially require engineered drawings, Discher said.
“There’s a lot of advantages to doing that, and we’re at the point where we’re going to have to fix some of the problems over there anyway, even if we were to not do automatic doors,” she said.
