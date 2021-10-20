JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved purchasing the former Jefferson KeyBank building for $415,000 on Tuesday.
In August, the commissioners initially approved purchasing the building for $425,000.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the building will be used for the Ashtabula County Public Defender’s Office, which has been in transition to a county-run office over the last several months.
Kozlowski said the Public Defender’s Office on State Road must be vacated by the end of the year.
“It’s kind of a unique arrangement, in that we’re able to bill back for the space that will house the Public Defender’s Office,” Kozlowski said. The state refunds 100 percent of the county’s costs for housing for the Public Defender’s Office.
The new space will offer more storage.
Commissioners also discussed an event planned for Oct. 26 at noon for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Commissioners will present a proclamation to the Victims of Crime Assistance. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.
After the proclamation is presented, attendees will walk through downtown Jefferson, according to information from the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.