JEFFERSON — The Board of Elections approved a number of provisional ballots from the November general election at a meeting on Monday morning.
The vast majority of the provisional ballots cast were approved, with a handful of ballots being rejected for reasons that included an invalid address, a voter failing to provide a date of birth, the person already casting an absentee ballot, the person not being registered to vote, not having proper ID and attempting to vote at the wrong location.
There was one provisional ballot where the voter wrote the wrong date of birth on the ballot, but had the rest of their information correct, that was accepted by the Board of Elections.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said regulations from the Ohio Secretary of State allows the board to accept a provisional ballot with an incorrect date of birth, if all other information provided by the voter is accurate.
Frye said the voter has a long voting history, and recently moved. The voter did everything right but put down their date of birth wrong, Frye said.
The motion to accept the ballot was unanimous.
Frye said this sort of thing does not happen often.
Arthur said the amount of provisional ballots was slightly higher than usual for a gubernatorial election, but not excessive.
Another meeting is scheduled for today, Nov. 22, to approve the final results of the election.
The board also approved presenting a proposed three percent increase in staff pay at a county budget work session on Monday afternoon.
