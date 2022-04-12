ASHTABULA — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a group of protestors held signs and chanted Monday along Route 20 at Five Points Avenue, speaking out against sexual violence and child abuse.
“We want predators to keep their hands off kids,” said organizer Krista Landolfi, 18, of Ashtabula.
She said the penalties for sex crimes need to be much more strict.
The half-dozen or so protestors chanted slogans such as “Protect the Children,” and “Hands off our kids,” Landolfi said.
J.J. Fernandez, 20, of Ashtabula, said he’s worried about children, who are vulnerable to predators. He wants to see predators held accountable for their crimes.
Ashtabula resident, Chase Paolucci, 20, held signs calling for an end to sexual violence.
The protestors waved to passersby, and their homemade signs asked motorists to honk their horns if they hate predators. Some honked, others gave the group thumbs-up signs.
The protestors cited statistics from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center:
• One in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives;
• In eight out of 10 cases of rape, the victim knew the person who sexually assaulted them;
• One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old;
• 34 percent of people who sexually abuse a child are family members;
• 12 percent of women were age 10 or younger at the time of their first victimization, and
• 28 percent of men were age 10 or younger at the time of their first rape/victimization.
