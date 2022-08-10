PAINESVILLE — The 20-year-old man charged in connection with the 2019 murder of an Ashtabula caterer has been bound over to adult court.
Demarco A. Jones of Willowick, was 17 years old when Timothy E. Meola, owner of Meola Catering/Guyreino’s Deli in Ashtabula, was found dead inside his house on Mentor Avenue.
During Jones’ preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in Lake County Juvenile Court, prosecutors successfully argued to have Jones’ murder and aggravated murder charges bound over to adult court.
The other charges: two aggravated robbery counts; one robbery with the intent to inflict harm; one burglary with person present; one theft charge and one tampering with evidence will remain in Juvenile Court, at least for now, said Katrina Magnusson of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Painesville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones on July 28.
A detention hearing was held July 29 for Jones at the Lake County Juvenile Court.
He’s being held on a $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond at the Lake County Jail, where he’s been since his arrest.
Police found Meola, a 65-year-old Painesville resident, dead inside home on Sept. 7, 2019, after his daughter called police when her father failed to show up for a catering job. Soon after, police realized Meola’s vehicle, a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was missing from the driveway.
The vehicle was found three days later parked next to a Dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola’s house.
A cause of death was never officially released, but the case was investigated as a homicide by Painesville police and BCI.
