JEFFERSON — Technology is allowing the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office to work remotely.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole has created a policy whereby employees work remotely instead of closing the office in case of inclement weather, according to a press release from O’Toole’s office.
The Prosecutor’s Office has the capability to conduct remote hearings or trials if the need arises, according to the press release.
“This system of remote work for emergency preparedness is integral to best practice and keeping citizens and employees safe,” O’Toole said in the press release. “I prefer person-to-person in office or the courthouse, but during an emergency you can’t beat remote.”
When reached via phone on Friday, O’Toole said her office has been doing dry runs of working remote to test the system. The system was initially intended to respond to potential COVID-19 outbreaks, she said. Office employees have a laptop and other equipment to bring home with them, and are able to forward their calls to a home phone or cell phone, she said.
“Ceclia [Cooper], my predecessor, to give her credit, she had half remote people, and they rotated weeks, when there was the peak of COVID,” O’Toole said.
Calls to the prosecutor’s office will still be answered, and voicemails can be forwarded to the appropriate staff, she said. “They can call our office,” O’Toole said. “We’re all hooked up there, where our receptionist is receiving calls remotely.”
People come into both the civil and criminal office regularly, O’Toole said.
The prosecutor’s office working remotely was made possible by technology upgrades. O’Toole said most of her staff previously used desktop computers for work, and technology upgrades made at the county at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic made working remotely possible.
To keep computers in the office up to date, O’Toole has included a request to replace one quarter of her office’s computers per year in her budget request, she said. Computers will eventually no longer be supported by the manufacturer, she said. This way, the office will not be faced with a large expenditure when a number of computers are no longer supported at once, O’Toole said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.