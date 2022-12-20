JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County prosecutors said Tuesday morning that there's insufficient evidence to pursue allegations against the former executive director of the Ashtabula YMCA.
It's been eight months since Ashtabula police received a complaint of alleged misconduct between the then-YMCA director, Trevor Sprague, 45, and a juvenile.
The complaint was investigated and, a few weeks later, referred to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
After months of interviews and examining reports, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole cited a lack of corroboration of known witnesses, the lack of forensic or scientific evidence discovered, and the conflicting statements as to the time of the occurrence as her reasons for not presenting the case to a grand jury.
