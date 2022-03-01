New maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission would split Ashtabula County’s northern-most townships from the rest of the county, and pair them with the majority of Geauga County, while the rest of the county would become part of the 65th district, according to documents filed with the Ohio Supreme Court.
Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva will remain in the 99th District, as will the villages of North Kingsville and Geneva-on-the-Lake, and Geneva, Saybrook, Ashtabula, Plymouth, Harpersfield and Morgan townships, according to the map. The 99th District will also include 11 Geauga County townships.
The remaining villages and townships in Ashtabula would be part of the 65th District, under the new map. That district stretches from as far north as Kingsville Township in Ashtabula County to the Warren area in Trumbull County, according to the map.
Ashtabula County, Trumbull County and the majority of Geauga County would be part of the 32nd Senate District under the new map..
The maps were approved 4-3 by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, according to information filed with Ohio Supreme Court.
The maps were filed with the Ohio Supreme Court on Feb. 25, as part of an ongoing lawsuit about the constitutionality of maps for the Ohio legislature. The Ohio Supreme Court found the first two sets of maps for the Ohio legislature were unconstitutional, violating redistricting rules approved by Ohio voters after the 2010 redistricting.
Maps for state legislatures and U.S. Congress are redrawn after every decennial census. The Ohio Supreme Court has not ruled on the constitutionality of the new maps.
This year’s primary is scheduled for May 3.
On Feb. 26, a press release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office stated that LaRose ordered county boards of elections to take the steps necessary to place candidates for the General Assembly and state party Central Committee on the May 3 primary ballot, after the new maps were approved.
“The General Assembly has the legal authority to set the time, place, and manner of our elections, and they’ve made it clear that the state House and Senate contests will be placed on the May 3 ballot,” LaRose said in the release. “I’ve also communicated to the legislative leaders the risks associated with rushing this process.”
LaRose has submitted a waver request to the U.S. Department of Defense asking for more time to prepare ballots for military voters and their families, according to the release. Federal law requires that ballots be sent out to military and overseas voters 45 days before a federal election.
Ohio Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur and State Sen. Sandra O’Brien could not be reached for comment on Monday.
