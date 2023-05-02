CONNEAUT — City residents rejected a proposed two-mill increase to Conneaut’s paving levy in Tuesday’s primary election.
The final unofficial vote tally from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections for the 4.75-mill, five-year paving levy was 517 votes against to 363 votes in favor.
Early vote counts showed votes in favor of the levy exceeding those against, 35 to 31.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the result was disappointing.
“Council will have to decide what to do in the fall, they get one more chance to put it on the ballot,” he said. “If [voters] don’t renew or pass anything that’s there, they just won’t have any street maintenance. So, it’s pretty simple. ... You have to pay for the repairs, it’s not free.”
The levy pays for the city’s only fund for paving.
“Any maintenance and repairs, so this is dust control on the southern roads, this is gravel for the southern roads, this is pothole patching ... any stormwater repairs, it all comes out of street maintenance,” Hockaday said.
Council has one more opportunity to put the levy on the ballot as a renewal before it expires, he said.
“If council puts it back on as it is, they’re going to get 50 percent of what they were getting before, because of the inflation of materials,” Hockaday said. “Even if they renew it where we’re at today, they’re going to get half of what they were getting before, and that’s due to factors beyond the city’s control. ... The cost of asphalt is up over 27 percent and the cost of concrete is up over 45 percent. Labor’s up.”
Citizens have to choose what they want to pay for, Hockaday said.
“You choose the level of services that you want,” he said. “If you say ‘I don’t want any services,’ you make that choice.”
The levy increase was first proposed for last November’s election, where voters rejected the levy, 1,705 votes against to 1,528 votes against, according to Board of Elections records.
Councilman Terry Moisio, who chairs the city’s public works committee, previously said funds from the levy will be used to better maintain all of the city’s roads, gravel and paved.
Hockaday previously said the city contains 468 lane miles of road.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $166.25 per year.
