GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — A number of projects in the village are moving forward, and the area’s tourism industry is doing well.
Bennett and Shaffer met with representatives of Senator J.D. Vance’s office last week to discuss erosion issues in the village, he said.
“We’re trying to still address that,” he said.
The village is working to secure additional funding before starting on an erosion control project that involves a public/private partnership near Geneva Township Park.
A section of the village’s planned multi-modal trail is nearly completed between Austin Road and Fairfax Drive.
“It’s a walking bike path,” Bennett said. “It’s 90 percent completed, so that goes all the way from Austin, all the way through to Fairfax. So that’s another phase of our walking trail.”
The section of trail got paved last week, and benches and a shelter at which a person can repair a bike are on order, he said.
“It just got pushed back a little bit, so once we get that in, then that’ll be 100 percent complete,” Bennett said. There will also be a number of punch-list items that also need to be taken care of, he said.
“Eventually, we’ll get that [trail] all the way from Indian Creek all the way to Whip-n-Dip,” Bennett said.
The trail will keep bikes off of village sidewalks, he said.
“This should alleviate that problem, hopefully, and they can still make it from one end of the strip to the other,” Bennett said.
The finished trail will also have connectors to side-roads in the village to allow cyclists to
“All in all, it’s been a great season, and all in all, it’s going fast,” Bennett said.
Bennett, who is also a business owner in the village, said the village’s tourism numbers are strong, and every business owner he’s spoke with has said things are going well.
“We just had the Lee Greenwood concert, which was a huge hit,” he said. “We had a ton of veterans out there, and he put on a great show. He did a meet and greet before-hand with everybody. We talked to him, he was a really down-to-earth guy.”
There is entertainment scheduled throughout the Strip for every weekend for the remainder of the summer, Bennett said.
Thunder on the Strip is coming up in just over a month, on Sept. 7-10.
“We’ve got a lot of new stuff coming for that,” he said.
A new group will be taking over the event’s stunt show, and more than 100 bands are scheduled to perform at the event.
“It’s going to be any kind of genre of music you want to listen to,” Bennett said. They try to schedule bands so they do not overlap, he said.
Organizers have also received a number of calls from potential new vendors, he said.
