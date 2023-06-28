ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Work on a pair of Ohio Department of Transportation projects in the northeast corner of Ashtabula County is ongoing.
According to ODOT’s website, the project on Route 531 is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024. The project includes installing erosion protection from LaBounty Road to Whitman’s Creek, Whitman’s Creek to Ridge Avenue, and in the area of Route 531 and Monday Drive.
The project’s expected cost is just under $5 million.
Route 531 was closed in late 2022, due to encroaching erosion. Emergency erosion protection was installed in the area, and a more expansive project is in progress.
ODOT District Four spokesperson Ray Marsch said a timeline for the project would be finalized after a pre-construction meeting takes place with the contractor.
“After speaking with our project manager, It’s still set to start here this summer, but other than that, I can’t provide more information,” he said.
The work is expected to be finished in late spring of 2024, Marsch said.
ODOT staff are checking the area regularly, he said.
“We’re constantly going out and checking it to make sure nothing else has happened,” Marsch said.
The detour for anyone seeking to travel between Ashtabula and Conneaut is Route 193 to Route 84 to Route 11.
Route 20 in Ashtabula Township is still closed for a culvert repair. The project is scheduled to be completed in early July, Marsch said.
“They still have more work to do, but it’s going to be closed through early July,” he said.
The project was initially scheduled to start in May, but was delayed until the start of this month in order to prevent conflicts with the end of the school year.
