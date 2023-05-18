CONNEAUT — A pair of significant projects are underway at Conneaut Township Park, repairing a nearly century-old bridge and constructing a new concession stand at the park.
Michael Smith, a trustee at the park, said the walls are up at a new concession stand/restroom.
“They’re going to start moving some materials in for the roof this week, they may even get started on it,” Smith said. “That’s the next exterior part of the construction.”
The park received a grant from Dominion Energy to pay for the installation of a new gas line from Lake Road to the new concession stand, he said. The timing for that project has not been decided.
The former concession stand at the park was demolished late last year, and the new structure is being built nearby.
Work is also progressing on the bridge over Kelsey’s Run.
“The stone walls have been rebuilt, and there’s still some masonry work to do on those,” Smith said.
Workers are now preparing the approaches to the bridge, he said.
“Then they’ll be working on drainage on all four corners of the bridge, which was never there since they built it in 1930,” Smith said. “That’s where the root of the problem was, 92 years worth of water coming against those walls.”
Drains are also being installed around the bridge to drain water into Kelsey’s Run, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.