CONNEAUT — A pair of presenters discussed projects that will have significant impact on the county at the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce’s Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday.
The event’s first speaker, Tina Stasiewski, vice president of business development at ACMC, spoke about the hospital’s new Patient Care Tower, which is currently under construction in Ashtabula.
Stasiewski said the 115,000-square foot project is the largest construction project in the hospital’s history.
The tower will include 55 new patient rooms, 10 of which will be for the intensive care unit, she said. There will be 24 new emergency department rooms, and five new operating rooms.
“We will also be re-locating the ACMC Wound Healing Center,” Stasiewski said. “Right now, it is in the back of the building, almost as far back as you’d possibly want a patient to walk. This will put them up front and make it much more convenient for them getting in and out.”
ACMC was the first hospital in Ashtabula County, she said.
The tower will include a large amount of windows to let in natural light, which helps the healing process, she said.
The common theme throughout the design of the tower is one of calm, comfort and space, Stasiewski said.
Planning for the tower has been ongoing for years, she said.
“The conversation was driven by, ‘What do our patients, our caregivers and this community need for the next 10, 20, 30 years?’ And this is what we came up with,” Stasiewski said.
The tower is scheduled to open for patients in April of 2024.
Kathy Zappitello, executive director of the Conneaut Public Library, spoke about the library’s plans to build an events center.
The plan is 30 years in the making, she said.
“When the new library was built, it was always the vision of the board and vision of the community to get ... that entire block,” Zappitello said.
The center will have a 1,600-square foot stage, an amphitheater, concession stand, storage space and restrooms, she said. At the same time, the city will be working on infrastructure projects on two of the adjacent streets.
A gathering space and park will also be part of the project, Zappitello said.
“That’s the past, this is the present,” she said. “We are building that, it is happening. But that leaves the future.”
Zappitello said she would like to see the hill on the library property facing Broad Street be terraced, in order to make the area into a focal point of the community and allow people to safely view the annual Soap Box Derby.
“Right now that hill’s not usable, in fact it’s quite dangerous,” Zappitello said. “We can do better,” she said later.
Chamber of Commerce Board Member Penny Armeni spoke to attendees about the upcoming Christmas parade, which will be themed “A Hallmark Christmas.”
“We want to turn Conneaut into a Hallmark movie, just for a couple of hours, on Friday, Nov. 25,” Armeni said.
Registrations are now open for organizations and businesses to decorate parts of downtown for Christmas.
Forms are available online and and at the Chamber’s office.
“Last year, when everyone gathered after the parade, and the high school band played on the bank lawn, and the choirs from the school was there and everybody was singing carols, and the kids were running around and UCC church had cocoa and popcorn, it was like a Hallmark movie on that corner,” Armeni said.
“And we just think, for three hours, how much fun, on Nov. 25, to have our parade, gather downtown, and everyone just have fun.”
