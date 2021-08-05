ASHTABULA — Parents always want to make sure their child gets the nutrition they need at school — whether packing or giving them lunch money.
If you don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch, those expenses can add up quickly.
In a few weeks, parents in the Ashtabula Area City Schools District will be able to save all that money.
The district is once again participating in the new Community Eligibility Provision), offered by the USDA for low income school districts that qualify, which allows the Nutrition Services Department to provide one school breakfast meal and one school lunch meal per student per day free of charge.
In order to receive the free breakfast and/or lunch meal, students must select the minimum amount of items to make a combo meal, a fruit or vegetable, or they will be charged a la carte pricing. All students must still enter their PIN when receiving their meals or a la carte items at the cashier stand.
“Please keep in mind that if your child carries over a negative balance, they will not be able to purchase extra items or snacks, until this negative balance is paid in full,” said John Dzurina, nutrition services director.
Money may still be placed on students’ accounts to be used for purchasing a la carte items. If sending in a check, make it payable to Ashtabula Area City Schools. Sending in cash with elementary age students is not encouraged. Credit card payments are accepted on the www.PayforIt.net site.
A new food service promises to improve the quality and variety of fresh and healthy dining options at Ashtabula Area City Schools. Last month, the Board of Education partnered with Metz Culinary Management to provide dining services for students, faculty, staff and guests.
The contract with Metz is a fixed sum — $350,000 guaranteed annually to the district for five years.
AACS Chief Financial Officer Mark Astorino said school officials spent a lot of time talking to various food service providers to ensure the right fit for the district.
“With Metz comes expertise and resources that we can tap into to optimize the dining experience for our students,” he said. “My instinct is that students and staff will be very happy with the program. The business relationship will ensure the solvency of the food service fund and that our workforce remains under our control.”
