ASHTABULA — There is such a thing as a free lunch — and breakfast — for all Ashtabula Area City Schools students.
The district is once again participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2022-23 school year.
The USDA offers the program for low income school district that qualify, which allows the Nutrition Services Department to provide one school breakfast meal and one school lunch meal per student per day free of charge.
“Children will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit an application,” said JoEll Rapose, nutrition services supervisor. “This is great news for parents and scholars.”
Parents should note breakfast will be served at the following times:
• Kindergarten through second grade breakfast starts at 7:20 a.m.
• Third through sixth grade breakfast starts at 9:05 a.m.
• Seventh and eighth grade breakfast starts 8 a.m.
• Ninth through 12th grade starts at 8:10 a.m.
In order to receive the free breakfast and/or lunch meal, students must select the minimum amount of items to make a combo meal, a fruit or vegetable, or they will be charged a la carte pricing.
All students must still enter their PIN when receiving their meals or a la carte items at the cashier stand.
“Please keep in mind that if your child carries over a negative balance, they will not be able to purchase extra items or snacks, until this negative balance is paid in full,” said John Dzurina, nutrition services director.
Money may still be placed on students’ accounts to be used for purchasing a la carte items. If sending in a check, make it payable to Ashtabula Area City Schools. Sending in cash with elementary age students is not encouraged. Credit card payments are accepted on the www.PayforIt.net site.
Metz Culinary Management provides quality and a variety of fresh and healthy dining options for Ashtabula Area City Schools.
Last year, the Board of Education partnered with Metz Culinary Management to provide dining services for students, faculty, staff and guests.
For more information, call Dzurina at 440-661-4351.
