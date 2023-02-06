Western County Court Judge Casey O’Brien has been in office for just over one month, and he says things have been moving relatively smoothly thus far.
“It’s been great,” O’Brien said. “I’ve had a lot of support from other judges in the county and outside the county.”
He also praised the Western County Court staff.
“They truly are the heroes who help run that court,” he said.
O’Brien has also met with local law enforcement, and has been reviewing the cases he inherited on his docket.
O’Brien was elected to the seat in November, receiving 8,923 votes and defeating incumbent Michelle Fisher, who received 7,929.
“I think we’ve hit the ground running,” he said.
O’Brien recently participated in a meeting with a variety of stakeholders in the county’s planned upgrade to an e-file system. “We were included in that, and glad to be a part of it,” he said.
During his campaign for the position, O’Brien said he would make technology improvements for the court a priority.
On Friday, he said the planned upgrade involves multiple courts, the county clerk of court’s office, the county government and third-party vendors.
“As much as we want to advance that, we’re part of a larger group that is working together to upgrade an entire system,” O’Brien said.
The process is moving along, he said.
The system will allow participants in cases to file documents from anywhere, and also make court documents more easily available to the public, O’Brien said.
“It really makes things more efficient,” he said.
O’Brien said he has also been learning where everything is located and how things are done at the court.
“So far, so good,” he said. “We’ve had a lot to compress into a month, but hit the ground running and got our feet underneath us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.