GENEVA — A group of pro-life marchers expressed excitement about the possibility that a critical Supreme Court abortion decision might soon be over turned.
More than 65 people gathered to express their concern about abortion and stood in front of Assumption Church on Saturday afternoon to make motorists aware of their hope that Roe v. Wade might soon be overturned.
The United States Supreme Court heard arguments on Dec. 1 regarding a Mississippi State Law that makes abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy illegal. Members of the Supreme Court have indicated the possibility of tightening regulations on abortion or overturning Roe v. Wade completely.
“This is a prayer for pro-life victory at the Supreme Court,” said Ed Kurzancic, of the Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus, before the group left the comforts of Assumption Parish Hall to stand outside and express their beliefs in a public fashion. He also expressed the hope that the Mississippi law limiting abortions will be affirmed.
“Lord we ask now this law will be upheld,” he said.
Christy Ballor, an Ohio regional coordinator for “Silent no More,” shared her story that started as a 16-year-old when she decided to have an abortion.
Ballor said she went to a Planned Parenthood clinic seeking to alleviate her fear concerning her pregnancy. She said she later felt terrible guilt about taking her child’s life, but was quiet about her experience for 30 years.
“I began my long descent into despair,” she said.
“I decided I would never think about it again, but there is a price you pay,” she said of the guilt she lived with for decades. She said she called out to God seeking forgiveness and eventually experienced forgiveness.
Joe Knopp, a candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor, also shared his story of living homeless in Philadelphia for two years before a church volunteer helped him get into an orphanage at 7 years of age.
“I stayed there until I graduated from high school,” he said.
Knopp said he enlisted in the military and settled in the Dayton area. He said he eventually was asked to add his business expertise to a friend’s independent film making operation.
Knopp said they did several films and eventually the opportunity to make the movie “Unplanned” became a reality. He said they made the movie graphic because abortion is a graphic experience.
While promoting the movie, he said he had contact with former President Donald Trump and eventually was asked to get involved in politics and the opportunity to run for lieutenant governor came about last spring.
Knopp said those in the pro-life movement must also reach out to boys and girls who are seeking a place to belong which often ends up with intimate relationships between teenagers that end up in unwanted pregnancies.
He said if a young person doesn’t have a family they will look for meaning and the place to belong through relationships.
“It took community to find out where I belong,” he said.
