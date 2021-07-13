JEFFERSON — A Princess and Superheroes Party is planned for Saturday to raise money for Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue.
The party will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Giddings Park, 104 E. Jefferson St. in Jefferson.
The children will do a meet-and-greet with the princesses and superheroes, get an autograph book, drink, cookie and choice of a slice of pizza or a hot dog. Admission is $10 per child ages 2 and up. Parents get in free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
“This is our way of raising funds for the rescue and our Relay for Life team, Pat’s Crew,” said Missy Townsend, founder and an animal rights advocate. “We encourage parents to let their little ones dress up as their favorite character, and to not forget their camera. Cinderella will be there in her carriage as an extra treat.”
Townsend founded Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue, a 501c3, on Aug. 14, 2019. Since that time, she has helped horses, chickens, ducks and a myriad of cats at her farm in Plymouth Township.
“Our job is to take care of the animals and get them ready for their new ‘fur-ever’ homes,” she said. “[In addition to cats and dogs] we take farm animals.”
Donations are tax deductible and can be made on the rescue’s Facebook page or PayPal.
Tickets can be prepaid through one of the following: PayPal-helpinghandsfarm2019, Cash app-$missy6877, or Venmo-Missy-Townsend-3.
For more information, contact Missy Townsend at 440-969-8603
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.