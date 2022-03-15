ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A Princess and Superheroes Party planned for April 2 at Ashtabula Towne Square has been canceled, organizers said Monday.
The party was a fund-raiser for Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue.
Missy Townsend, founder and an animal rights advocate, thanked the community for understanding.
Donations can still be made and are tax deductible and can be made on the rescue’s Facebook page or PayPal.
For more information, contact Townsend at 440-969-8603.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
