JEFFERSON — The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) Coalition of Ashtabula County will host the second annual Pride Ashtabula County on June 11 in Jefferson.
The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
“The day is jam packed with entertainment from Jungle Terry, singer/songwriter Sue Hagan, a talent show, and several drag shows hosted by Ashtabula’s own Mona Lotz,” said Michael S. Riffe, secretary. “There will be over 100 vendors on site, featuring local artisans and crafters along with any amazing food stands for guest to enjoy.”
Last year, the LGBTQ community came together at the Hamper Family Farm for a Gay Pride Day, garnering a huge crowd. The event was sponsored by the LGBTQ Community Club of Ashtabula County. Around 2,000 attendees were treated to drag shows, a talent show, live music, unicorn pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo, free HIV testing, and more.
Bill Daywalt and A.J. Petro organized the event.
The Rev. John Werner, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, gave the opening prayer, thanking God for the his faithfulness and asking for everyone in attendance “to find the light of your love in our community.”
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ members of communities, made official in 2014 with a proclamation from former President Barack Obama.
More information on the LGBTQ Coalition, a non-profit organization, can be found at www.lgbtqashtabulaco.org.
