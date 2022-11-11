SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — In celebration of the Ashtabula Foundation’s 100th anniversary, the public is invited to the premiere screening of the documentary about the Ashtabula train disaster.
The film, “Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster” will be shown at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Lakeside High School Performing Arts Center. Attendees are asked to register for free tickets at Eventbrite.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV, who has a part in the movie, said he’s grateful for the Ashtabula Foundation for their assistance and commitment to make this project possible.
“This will be a great way to capture and share some Ashtabula history with the world,” he said. “I’m excited to see myself on screen and was especially honored to play the role of my great-great-grandpa in the production.”
The documentary features the history of the 1876 train disaster and the people involved in it. Railroad safety, engineering regulations and the Ashtabula General Hospital and other improvements resulted from the tragedy.
Len and Patti Brown, co-director and producer of Beacon Productions, are pleased to announce the film will air on WQLN-TV, PBS at 8 p.m. Dec. 29, the 146th anniversary of the train and bridge disaster.
The film will focus on that snowy night when a Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway train headed through Ashtabula during a blizzard and the bridge over the Ashtabula River collapsed under the weight.
Dozens were killed in the collapse and even more when fire broke out, including famous hymn writer, Philip P. Bliss, who is buried in Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Ashtabula. Bliss wrote many well-known hymns, including “Hallelujah, What a Savior” and “Almost Persuaded.”
At the time of the disaster, Bliss had just written the words to a new song and placed the song sheet in one of his trunks in the train’s baggage car. The trunk survived and made it to Chicago, where the Bliss family lived. The trunk contained many hymns not yet put to music, including a gospel song musician and composer James McGranahan wrote the tune for and Thomas Edison chose as one the first songs he recorded. The song was “I Will Sing of My Redeemer,” according to the Historical Society.
Many others were injured in the disaster and the city struggled to care for the survivors and bury the dead.
“Im very appreciative of the Ashtabula Foundation for sponsoring the train disaster movie,” County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “I hope many in our community take advantage of this opportunity to see the history on the disaster that made a significant impact on our county.”
A concert pianist, Timothy Kalil of Ashtabula, predicts Ashtabula county will experience a surge of tourism after TV viewers learn about the disaster. Studies show that tourism can increase 20 percent in the months after a documentary about a community hits television screens, he said.
“It would be nice to have a museum dedicated just to this disaster,” Kalil said. “It’s very important and many people are interested in this ... A museum nearby would be great for tourism.”
Tickets to the movie premiere can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/engineering-train-disaster-fil-screening-premier-tickets-440578992627.
