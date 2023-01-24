JEFFERSON — A lawsuit against the Conneaut City Council and the Conneaut Port Authority regarding executive sessions is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in March.
According to court records, pre-trial conferences are scheduled for March 30 and April 21.
The lawsuit was filed in October and alleges that Conneaut City Council improperly entered executive sessions in 2021 and 20222 and the Conneaut Port Authority Board improperly entered executive sessions several times from 2020 to 2022.
The lawsuit alleges that both bodies violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act by not providing as much information as required the law requires.
The lawsuit seeks injunctive and declaratory relief, invalidation, attorney fees and court costs.
A response, filed by attorneys for the city and the port authority, stated that the lawsuit failed to state a claim on which relief can be granted, that the parties complied with the Ohio Revised Code and acted in good faith.
The lawsuit was bought by Open Government Advocates.
The case was initially assigned to Judge Marianne Sezon, but at the end of December, Sezon recused herself from the case, and Judge David Schroeder was assigned to oversee the case.
