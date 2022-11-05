Jefferson and the surrounding area plunged into darkness around 1 p.m. Monday following a massive power breakdown.
The following events then occurred:
1:30 p.m., I skipped lunch because I have leftovers — my homemade lasagna — waiting for me at home. I have no idea power is out at home.
2 p.m., no power. An anxious Hubby calls me at work wanting to know why power is off. I don’t know why, but FirstEnergy’s website says it will return at 3:30 p.m.
3:15 p.m., no power. I arrive home hungry and disappointed that the power is still off. Hubby forbids me from opening the refrigerator because I’ll will “let all the cold air out and ruin everything.”
3:30 p.m., no power. I’m hungry and angry and thirsty for an ice-cold drink.
“Don’t we have two generators?” I said.
Hubby said, “Too much work unless power is going to be off a long time.”
“We don’t know how long it’s going to be off,” I said.
But I didn’t press the issue because Hubby has been working a lot lately.
4 p.m., no power. Hubby falls asleep in recliner. I contemplate sneaking into the refrigerator. I decide against it.
5 p.m., no power. I’m starving, bored and it’s starting to get dark outside. I’ve been on my phone this whole time and it’s almost out of power. What would I do without my phone?! The agony!
5:15 p.m., no power. It’s getting dark outside. I light some candles.
5:20 p.m., no power. I start to worry that I’ll starve to death and miss the Browns’ game on Monday night football.
5:25 p.m., no power. I asked God to intervene. Hubby wakes up grumpy.
5:30 p.m., the power came on! Hallelujah! I ran to the refrigerator for lasagna and an ice-cold drink. Faithful readers know I rarely run, but I ran. Lasagna never tasted so good!
5:40 p.m., Hubby got the TV and internet going again.
All is well with the world. And, the Browns won! Woohoo! So glad I didn’t miss that game.
Life doesn’t get much better than eating homemade lasagna, having electricity and the Browns winning a game.
Staff writer Shelley Terry was not cut out for life in “A Little House on the Prairie.” You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
