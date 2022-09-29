SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education accepted Interim Superintendent Mark Potts’ resignation, effective Oct. 16, at a special meeting Wednesday at the board office.
The BOE then approved John M. Rubesich, the former superintendent of the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, to serve as the district’s interim superintendent.
Rubesich retired from the ACESC in February 2019, after 11 years. He will start work at Ashtabula schools on Oct. 17, at a daily rate of $500, plus health insurance. Rubesich will work on a month-to-month basis until the school board hires a new superintendent, but ending no later than July 31, 2023.
The BOE also voted 4-1 to approve a personal services agreement (PSA) with Potts, effective Oct. 17 through Nov. 16, at an hourly rate of $110 for each hour, or any portion thereof.
The board also unanimously approved a PSA with another retired superintendent, Joseph F. Donatone, as an independent contractor, effective Oct. 1. Donatone also will make $110 for each hour or any portion thereof.
Donatone served as Ashtabula’s superintendent from 2006-2012. He served as superintendent at Buckeye Local Schools from 1992-2005.
At the time, Donatone said he came to Ashtabula to help the district ease into the new schools and boost test scores.
AACS Board member Timothy Fleming, the only “no” vote for Potts’ PSA, said, “What’s the difference between Potts and Donatone? I don’t see why Potts should be offered a PSA.”
Fleming also questioned board policy on hiring interim superintendents.
“What about interviews?” he said.
BOE President William Niemi said, “We decided to go outside of the district.”
School Board member Laura Jones suggested that sometime in the near future, the board review its policies on appointing interim superintendents so everyone is on the same page.
Niemi reiterated the fact that the board agreed to hire this interim superintendent from outside of the district.
Neither Potts, Rubesich nor Donatone attended Wednesday’s special meeting.
Last February, the board accepted Potts’ resignation, effective July 31, 2022.
Potts was hired Feb. 20, 2018 to serve as interim superintendent, and soon after was appointed superintendent. He is leaving with three years on his contract to pursue other interests, he has said.
Niemi said at the time that it was Potts’ decision, not the board’s decision, and he wished Potts would stay.
Although the school board interviewed several candidates for superintendent from February to July 2022, and enlisted the help of the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, they did not find a candidate they could all agree on, Niemi said.
Consequently, Potts agreed to serve as interim superintendent, effective Aug. 1, 2022, on a month-to-month contract, not to exceed one year, at $600 a day, plus health insurance benefits.
The board also decided to ask the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to help with the search and hired Kelly Washington to serve as assistant superintendent, beginning Aug. 1, 2022.
The board’s next regular meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lakeside High School.
