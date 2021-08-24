CONNEAUT — This year’s re-enactment of the D-Day invasion went very well, organizers said.
Betsy Bashore, Chief Executive Officer of D-Day Ohio, said organizers received positive feedback about the event.
Attendees and volunteers alike enjoyed about the free-ticket aspect of the event, Bashore said.
“We have had very positive feedback from our visitors about the little bit less crowded [event],” Bashore said. “We had very positive feedback from the folks who manage our gates and boat rides that the tickets were actually very helpful.”
The tickets seemed to help D-Day staff and volunteers manage the event better, Bashore said.
The event had enough reserve tickets that anyone who arrived at a gate still got into the event, Bashore said.
Organizers will have a meeting next month to discuss the event and how it went, she said. At meetings this fall, the issue of tickets will be revisited, Bashore said.
“We’re going to work on our plans early, so that we can get those out to the public sooner,” Bashore said.
Bashore stressed that tickets for the event will still be free if they are required next year. She said the maximum number of tickets per day will probably be increased.
In addition to tickets, Bashore said there were a few things that organizers learned.
Bashore said having fewer shuttles and more on-street parking nearby worked well.
Distributing tickets before the event also allowed the event to speed up the process of Higgins boat rides, Bashore said.
“We were also really surprised with how positive our public was,” Bashore said.
Everyone who visited the event was pleasant and calm, she said.
“We had zero incidents, and so it was really wonderful,” Bashore said.
There was also positive feedback from visitors and largely positive feedback from re-enactors about having the same schedule for three days, Bashore said.
The time it took for Higgins boats to pick up groups of soldiers, deliver them to the beach, and return to pick up another load of soldiers was cut nearly in half, Bashore said. It took about 25 minutes to deliver all of the Allied soldiers to the beach on Friday, as opposed to 45 minutes some years, she said.
“So it was really incredible, they were way faster because they got to practice it,” Bashore said.
She said the re-enactment of the landing took 45 minutes on Friday and 40 minutes on Saturday.
“We’ve been trying to get to that 45-minute mark for years, and we were able to do it on Friday and Saturday,” she said.
Vendors said they did better this year than in 2019, when there were significantly more people, Bashore said.
Bashore thanked the city and Conneaut Township Park for their support during the event.
Conneaut City Council President Jon Arcaro said he felt D-Day went off fairly smoothly.
“I think the format was a lot better, spreading the event out over three days,” he said. “And I would hope that they would continue with that procedure, so that maybe it would ease up on the services that are needed.”
The decision is ultimately up to the organizers, though, he said.
Arcaro said he has been involved with the event since it started, when he worked for the city. He also volunteered to organize safety and security for several years as well. This year, he volunteered to drive a golf cart at the event, he said.
“We’re glad everybody enjoyed themselves and it was a safe weekend,” Arcaro said. “It’s definitely one of the biggest plusses for the city, when we get that many people involved, coming into the city.”
