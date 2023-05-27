CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Port Authority will host a public meeting to release the group’s Marina Master Plan on June 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Leaf Methodist Church.
Members of the Port Authority and the team that worked on the plan will be available at the event to answer questions from the public, according to an announcement from the Port Authority.
At a stakeholder meeting earlier this year, members of the Port Authority board and the groups they hired for the project presented a draft plan to city council members, the county commissioners, and representatives of a number of city organizations.
The draft version of the plan included an elevated viewing stand on the west breakwall, construction of a new building where the the fish house is currently located, moving Port Side Marine to another location, and creating an artificial wetland adjacent to Marina Drive.
The plan also involves construction of new docks along Naylor Boulevard, and a series of walkways to connect the public dock area to Conneaut Township Park’s beach, Naylor Drive and the sandbar.
The draft plan also included expanded parking in the harbor area.
