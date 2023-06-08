CONNEAUT — Dozens of visitors came to New Leaf Event Center on Tuesday to view plans for the development of the city’s port area.
The plans were first shown to a small group of local elected officials, business leaders and others in April.
The plans include construction of a new marina, expansion of sidewalks between Conneaut Township Park, the marina area and the sandbar, paving of Marina Drive, construction of a new viewing platform near the western breakwall, and the creation of a new wetlands area using dredged material along Marina Drive.
Port Authority Board Chairman George Peterson thanked attendees for coming to the event, and said he was pleased with the level of interest.
He introduced Tom Bernard, the engineer working on the project.
Bernard, a Conneaut native, said the group has a high-level plan in place.
“This opportunity, for the city of Conneaut, for all of northeast Ohio, for the state, it’s a wonderful opportunity, and we are truly blessed to be given the opportunity that the port Authority has afforded us, to be the consultants, to be the team that has pulled together what we have here today,” he said.
The audience asked a number of questions of Peterson and Bernard.
Bernard said the two key questions that need to be answered are, “Can you permit it?” and “Can you afford it?” He said both aspects are being worked on.
To decide what aspect of the plan to work on first, Bernard said the next step would be to prioritize the project areas based environmental, economic and natural resource standpoints, and order them based on what the community and the Port Authority want.
Work is expected to begin this fall on the installation of a lift station, Peterson said.
“The infrastructure for the new marina will start to take shape, but it’s in conjunction with what’s happening over at Township Park, where we’re going to have to put in a new lift station for the sewage to come up from the park, to get it over to the sewer treatment plant,” Peterson said. “That lift station will be about halfway between Township Park and our restroom at the launch ramp.”
A new public restroom will also be installed on top of the lift station, he said.
It has been a three-year process to get a permit for the new marina, Peterson said.
Peterson’s preference for the next project would be the creation of the new wetlands area along Marina Drive.
“That is an important part of this whole plan. It will protect Marina Drive, and allow us to pave that road,” Peterson said. “Right now, it’s a dirt road.”
Peterson said the vast majority of the questions he had been asked at the event were good, and they received broadly positive feedback about the plans.
Bernard and the team at Priority Engineering and ECT have been critical for this project, as has support from the city. Peterson said.
On Wednesday, Peterson said people continued to visit the meeting until it ended at 6 p.m. He said about 100 people came to the event.
“I thought it all went really well,” he said. “We got a lot of positive feedback.”
There were few suggestions made by the public, and one — a recommendation of more launch ramps — will be investigated, Peterson said.
“It was all constructive feedback,” he said.
