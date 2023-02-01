CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Port Authority’s agreement with Oasis Marinas is a little more than four months old, and Port Authority Chairman George Peterson said while there have been some growing pains, he is happy with the arrangement so far.
The Conneaut Port Authority approved a contract with Oasis Marinas in July 2022. The contract went into effect in mid-August, Peterson said.
The Port Authority had been considering hiring an executive director since about when Peterson joined the board, he said.
“The board could never see its way clear to figure out how an executive director could be compensated, and what additions that executive director could bring to the board, and could we hire somebody that had the professionalism that a good executive director could be,” Peterson said.
Eventually, the suggestion was made to hire a marina management firm, and an economic development firm employed by the Port Authority vetted several companies and a number of individuals, Peterson said.
“We settled on Oasis as being the team we wanted to deal with because they had the depth and the breadth of marina management on a large scale,” he said.
There have been some growing pains, but nothing massive, Peterson said.
“Some of those growing pains are: What do you let go of, and how much of it do you let go of at a time?” he said. “It’s more trying to make it a success.”
Oasis manages marina operations, as well as the sandbar. Peterson said Oasis can make day-to-day management decisions, but cannot make decisions that will impact anyone without the approval of the Port Authority board.
“The increase in the docks [fees], that was purely a board decision,” Peterson said.
Peterson said Conneaut’s dock fees were the lowest out of marinas from Geneva-on-the-Lake to Erie, Pennsylvania.
“Even with the increase, we’re not the highest price and we’re still not in the middle of the pack, we’re still in the lower quartile,” he said. “We’re trying to be competitive with other marinas.”
The Conneaut Port Authority has not raised prices to this extent in years, Peterson said.
The port has extensive amenities, including restrooms, showers and a laundry service, he said.
Members of the public have spoken at Conneaut City Council meetings, objecting to the agreement between the Port Authority and Oasis.
The contract extends for five years, and continuing on a year-to-year basis afterward, unless either party notifies the other four months ahead of time that they wish to terminate the agreement.
The contract also allows either the Conneaut Port Authority or Oasis Marinas to terminate the agreement early in the event of a default by the other party. The Conneaut Port Authority can also choose to terminate the agreement early, for a $25,000 fee.
“There is no consideration of that whatsoever at this point,” Peterson said.
The contract calls for the Port Authority to pay $9,000 per month, with the fee discounted to $7,000 in 2022 and $8,000 in 2023. It also required the port authority to pay a one-time on-boarding fee of $14,500.
As an incentive, if the marina’s net revenue passes $76,473, Oasis will receive 20 percent of net operating revenue for the remainder of the year.
The contract in its entirety is available on the Port Authority’s website, conneautportauthority.com. Peterson said no one, other than the Star Beacon, has requested a copy of the contract between the Port Authority and Oasis.
Peterson said he is happy with the direction of the Port Authority.
“Give it a chance, and I think you’re going to find out that we’re going to be able to do more things for the community, for the city of Conneaut,” he said.
