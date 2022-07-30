CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Port Authority approved entering into an agreement with Oasis Marinas to have the company manage the Conneaut Marina at a meeting on Thursday night.
Board Member Aaron Joslin said representatives from Oasis Marinas first visited Conneaut in October of last year, and that the Port Authority has been conducting due diligence regarding marina management firms for some time.
“Personally, I’ve come away feeling very good about hiring a professional management, hospitality service to help us down in the marina,” Joslin said.
The resolution approved on Thursday night gives Board Chair George Peterson authorization to enter into an agreement with Oasis Marinas. The agreement has a five-year duration, with the potential to be extended, Joslin said.
Before a vote was taken on the proposal, Peterson asked Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro if he had any questions regarding the deal.
Arcaro said he spoke to members of council, and they had questions regarding how the upkeep of Dean Avenue Park, which was recently transferred to Port Authority control, and how the move would impact ancillary businesses around the marina.
Peterson said the Conneaut Port Authority will have maintenance staff within the Conneaut Port Authority, and work will continue at the park.
The vote to approve the resolution was unanimous.
Brian Arnold, vice president of business development with Oasis Marinas, said the company already manages several marinas in Ohio.
“We work for marina owners or [municipalities], managing their marina assets,” Arnold said. “It’s our job to take care of the boaters who use the marina, it’s our job to take care of vendor relationships. In this case, there’s a number of lease holders, the restaurants, clubs, things like that. It’s our job to manage that relationship. It’s our job to take care of boaters while working in the best interest of the Port Authority.”
Oasis Marinas will look to help build on what exists in Conneaut, improve the boater experience, and help the Port Authority with projects that are in progress, Arnold said.
“We’re ecstatic about being here,” Arnold said.
Peterson said on Friday an initial meeting with Port Authority staff went great. “They virtually told everybody, ‘you’ve got a job if you want one,’” he said.
The agreement with Oasis Marinas was executed Friday morning.
The employees will be moved over to Oasis Marinas’ payroll in August, and the company will make sure employees benefits are similar, or make them whole in some way, Peterson said. “It’ll be up to the employees, but I’d be shocked if anybody leaves,” he said.
“It is clearly an employer/employee type relationship, but maybe a little bit more partnership to it than that,” Peterson said. “But they work for us. Everything has to go through the Port Authority.”
Peterson said the agreement will give the Port Authority additional time and ability to work with the city and further projects outside of the marina.
