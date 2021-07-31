Pondering Conneaut Harbor planning

CONNEAUT — A number of meetings have been held to bring stakeholders together from Conneaut’s harbor to discuss improvements and how to continue growth in the area.
Kathy Zappitello, executive director of the Conneaut Public Library, said the library received a $3,000 grant to help facilitate difficult conversations in the area. The grant was issued through the America Library Association, she said.
“This grant, awarded applicants $3,000, and the premise of the grant was to offer assistance to small libraries to hold difficult community conversations,” Zappitello said. “And we wrote our grant knowing that there was expansion poised to start happening in our harbor area.”
Zappitello said the library was aware that new businesses were coming into the area, and old businesses may have questions. “So we thought there’s opportunity there, because there’s so much to be decided,” she said.
Zappitello met with City Manager Jim Hockaday to discuss the idea, and the potential need for city involvement in improving the area.
The library used the grant funds to purchase equipment to allow remote meetings to take place, Zappitello said. “So this meeting can take place anywhere, whether it’s on the library property, or anywhere where we need to hold a conversation,” she said. “We have the instruments necessary to do that.
After the library was awarded the grant, they did extensive research into who owned land in the city’s harbor area, Zappitello said. “Our goal was that they come together to disclose to each other what their proprietary ideas are, so we had to create a safe space to do that,” she said. Another goal was to have the group continue to meet, and provide a unified voice for the area in the future, she said.
After the first meeting, more people were invited, Zappitello said.
An economic development firm retained by the city, the Conneaut Port Authority and the Conneaut Foundation facilitated a number of meetings to discuss some fundamental issues, and Stephanie Siegel, director of the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has led two meetings to discuss more branding oriented issues, Zappitello said.
The meetings have been private to a degree, as trust is being built between the parties, Zappitello said.
City Council President Jon Arcaro said it is turning into a public-private development. “And that’s what we need,” he said. “We need to have a good partnership with private developers and our part, the public, involved in any way we can assist them, whether it be infrastructure work, our zoning regulations, construction, any way we can assist these businesses is very important. That’s what’s going to continue to spur the growth we’ve seen in the harbor area. I’m very glad to see that happening.”
The city works closely with the Conneaut Port Authority, and the Port Authority works closely with private businesses, Arcaro said.
One concern for the area is parking, he said. A number of potential areas are being looked at for parking, Arcaro said. “That’s a good problem to have, but we’re trying to mitigate that, and not make the growing pains so difficult,” he said.
The city is also planning to pave Day Street north of Park Avenue, Arcaro said.
The infrastructure along Park Avenue is very old, and in need of replacement, Hockaday said. “It’s not just about what’s there today, but what’s going to be there,” he said. A number of new businesses have moved into the area of Park Avenue recently, and more are coming, Hockaday said.
“The goal has been, can we do a directed, focused area redevelopment that includes new businesses, that includes new residential opportunities, and how do you do that?” Hockaday said. “It was becoming apparent over the last two years that there was going to be quite a few people that were moving down into the marketplace.”
A large number of the commercial storefronts on Park Avenue changed hands in the last several years, Hockaday said.
A plan was needed for the redevelopment of the area.
The city, the Conneaut Foundation and the Port Authority sat down to ask how to improve the opportunities the area presents, Hockaday said. “All too often, the discussion is ‘I’m the government, I’m here to help,’” Hockaday said. Water lines, sewer lines and sidewalks would be traditional suggestions of how the city could help, he said.
The conversation has been focused on how to work with the non-profits and businesses investing in the area on how to redevelop the area, Hockaday said.
“And we’ve done a couple of things,” Hockaday said. “One, we’ve talked about, what does it look like? Get down to a picture, what does it look like? What are we hoping to do? And that can mean a lot of things.”
One major issue is what to call the area, Hockaday said.
“What do you call that area?” Hockaday asked. “Conneaut’s a big place, it’s 27 square miles, you get lost in it with GPS,” he said later.
The next question is what is the area’s identity. Siegel has worked through two exercises on rebranding the area.
“You have to be able to call it something, and when you say the harbor, if I said ‘hey, it’s up in the harbor,’ you’re ... potentially thinking Ashtabula harbor,” Hockaday said. “It has to have a brand identity that is not only unique to Conneaut, but unique to the area as well.”
The identity for the area cannot be created top-down, it is created by the property owners in the area, Hockaday said.
The meetings have been great, Hockaday said. They are paused slightly currently, due to business owners being busy with work, Hockaday said.
There are aspects of the revitalization of the harbor area that council will need to participate in, Hockaday said.
Some potential improvements to the area include the ability to set up bollards to close the street off for festivals, and street lighting with power outlets and wireless internet, Hockaday said. Many vendors at festivals take payment through cellphones with card readers, which need internet access to work, he said.
“Even if it’s something more simple, where (the street lights have) an audio feed into it, and there’s a speaker on it and you can pump music for any kind of event,” Hockaday said. “That is just one simple thing that we look at: street lighting.”
The city is working to make it easier to buy buildings, get funding for projects, and brand the area, Hockaday said. The city’s comprehensive plan identified the harbor area as being a major opportunity for redevelopment, he said.
Hockaday said he has enormous respect for business owners in the harbor area for the effort they have put in.
“I just want to see (the area) continue to grow and get cleaned up,” Arcaro said. “Blight has been an issue in the city for a long time, and people not taking care of their property. With a private sector picking up some of these properties that can be rehabilitated and put back into use is definitely a plus for the city.”
