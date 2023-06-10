CONNEAUT — Gardeners and local plant enthusiasts had access to a variety of resources and vendors at the Northeast Ohio Pollinator Summer Festival, which took place on Saturday.
Suzanne Westlake, president of the Northeast Ohio Pollinator Society, said about 80 people attended a pair of lectures on Saturday morning, and at least 100 people were expected to visit the event, which took place at the Outdoor Learning Center and Gateway Elementary School.
“We started out, before the pandemic, wanting to do a summer festival, and then, of course, COVID hit,” Westlake said. “So we started doing webinars over the winter-time. And we have done three years of those now. We’re over 1,000 people in our mailing list, and that was organically grown.”
Last year, organizers knew they wanted to host an in-person event, she said.
“This is our second year now, of doing this summer festival, and building on it every year,” Westlake said. “We spend a good at least year putting together between the webinars and the summer festival.”
Saturday afternoon’s portion of the event included native plant vendors, county agencies that can assist with putting pollinator-friendly habitats in yards, groups that can help evaluate what plants would grow best in a given area, and groups that can help cost-share the installation of large areas of pollinator habitats, she said.
“The big thing with native plants, is that for millions of years, the way that pollinators have grown, they’ve grown with native plants,” Westlake said. “That’s their food source, that’s their habitat that they raise their young with, that’s where they put their eggs. And there are plenty of plants that are naturalized to the area that will help feed some butterflies and moths, but there are many species that are dedicated to a particular plant, and that plant just happens to have been a native that was here.
“Without that, numbers drop. Without pollinators, we have fewer birds and we have fewer food items for humans to eat,” Westlake said. “Pollinators are a critical part of our ecosystem.”
Saturday morning, there were a pair of lectures at the event. The first, by Lara Roketenetz, focused on backyard gardening for pollinators, and the second, by Jim McCormac, focused on moths, and their role as pollinators and an integral part of the food web.
After his presentation, McCormac said events like this serve as a gateway to introduce people to the topic.
“From my experience, a lot of people who may not know much about it are lured in, because ‘oh, it’s a festival,’ and they want to come to it,” he said. “And then they get exposed to all the things that are going on here, the native plants that are for sale.”
Westlake said organizers have significant plans for next year, but are not ready to make a formal announcement yet.
“Look forward to big things next year, somewhere around June 8,” she said.
