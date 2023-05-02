ASHTABULA — Authorities investigating a local nursing home resident’s death say it could take six months before the final autopsy results are in.
John Carr, a 65-year-old Army veteran, died April 22 after he was injured in an alleged assault at Carington Park Nursing Home in Ashtabula.
Ashtabula County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Amber Stewart said, “Nothing is ruled on until we get the final autopsy and County Coroner, Dr. [Pam] Lancaster, rules on it.”
The final report isn’t expected back from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for six months, Stewart said.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said his officers are waiting on the coroner’s report, as well.
Carr’s brother, Edward Carr of Ashtabula, said his brother told him that he was beaten by another resident shortly after he arrived at the facility.
Edward Carr said he reported the incident to the police and his sister notified the nursing home to report the assault.
Police said they believe another resident may have been involved in the assault, Stell said.
