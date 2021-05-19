ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man faces drug trafficking charges after two young children were discovered alone in a home with 357 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded handgun.
The children, ages 4 and 8, were discovered on Friday in the 1400 block of Gladding Avenue when police arrived, according to Detective Michael Palinkas of the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit, which handled the investigation with the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Police contacted Ashtabula County Children Services and social workers responded to the scene. During the execution of the search warrant, the mother of both children, a 25-year-old Ashtabula woman, arrived on the scene. The mother was interviewed and the children were placed with relatives, pending further investigation.
Antonio D. Harris, 21, of 826 Center St., Ashtabula, was arrested and booked into the city jail.
At his arraignment Monday, Harris entered no plea to the following felony charges: aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons while under disability, according to court records.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety, with GPS monitoring if he makes bail.
As of Tuesday, Harris remained incarcerated at the city jail.
Charges are pending against the 25-year-old woman.
The search warrant was issued by Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo and was obtained in conjunction with an on-going narcotics investigation.
Anyone with information related to illegal narcotics or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Ashtabula Police Department tip-line at 440-992-7126.
