ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man is behind bars and drugs and a handgun seized as a result of a search warrant executed Tuesday at 1518 Harbor Ave., according to police.
Marcus Watson, 36, was arrested on a parole violation and transferred to the Geneva City jail, with additional charges pending upon completion of lab reports.
Investigators seized about 13 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, prescription medication, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and packaging materials from the home.
The bust was the result of a three-month investigation into the sales of drugs from the residence by the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County (CEAAC),the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashtabula County Parole Authority.
The warrant was issued by County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.
Due to Watson’s criminal history, which includes gun violations and prison time, firearms charges will be referred through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for federal prosecution, police said.
