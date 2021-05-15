ASHTABULA — Police are still investigating Thursday’s shooting on the city’s westside.
Police, city firefighters and medics were called at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim at the corner of West 39th Street and Coleman Avenue.
The victim, a male whose identity has not been released by officials, suffered injuries to his legs, police said.
He was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he’s being treated for gunshot wounds.
“The victim is uncooperative and a person of interest is still at-large,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Friday.
Police officers stayed on the scene for several hours interviewing people from West 37th to West 39th streets.
Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.
