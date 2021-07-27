ASHTABULA — Police remain on the lookout for 36-year-old man wanted for questioning in Friday’s shooting on West 52nd Street.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell identified the man sought as Shane P. Knowlton of Ashtabula. Knowlton may be hiding out in Conneaut or Jefferson, police said.
“He’s a person of interest in an ongoing shooting investigation,” Stell said Monday.
The victim, a 23-year-old white male from Conneaut, was shot at least one time, and taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital. On Monday, he was listed in stable condition, Stell said.
Police were called at about 3:45 p.m. Friday to the area of the Busy Beaver store for a shooting, Stell said. The incident took place on West 52nd Street, off Perry Avenue.
Knowlton is described as a white male, about 6-foot-2 and of thin to medium build. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the police at 440-992-7172.
The incident remains under investigation, Stell said.
