ASHTABULA — Local law enforcement are seeking the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man wanted for questioning in Friday's shooting on West 52nd Street.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell identified the man sought as Shane P. Knowlton, who in the past has made his home in Jefferson and Conneaut. More recently, he resides in Ashtabula, Stell said.
"Right now he's a person of interest in an ongoing shooting investigation," Stell said Saturday.
The victim was shot at least one time, and was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital. Police had no updates on the victim's identity or condition, other than he was still alive late Friday night, Stell said.
Police were called at about 3:45 p.m. Friday to the area of the Busy Beaver store for a gunshot, Stell said. The incident took place on West 52nd Street, off Perry Avenue.
Stell said Knowlton is a white male, about 6-foot-2 and of thin to medium build. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call the police at 440-992-7172.
The incident remains under investigation, Stell said.
