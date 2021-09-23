ASHTABULA — Police are looking for a man who struck a woman in the face with a shovel on Tuesday.
Police said the man became violent when he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and a female friend of his ex-girlfriend answered the door and handed him his belongings.
The ex-girlfriend had accused the man of stalking her after the breakup and asked the friend to be a go-between, according to the police report.
“He punched his ex-girlfriend’s friend in the face and hit her in the face with a shovel,” Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said. “He also allegedly hit the side of her car with a hammer, making a dent.”
The incident happened in the 500 block of West 34th Street in front of several witnesses, Stell said.
When someone called the police, the perpetrator fled the scene.
“Witnesses confirmed the attack,” Stell said.
The victim, a 30-year-old female, refused medical treatment despite having a bloody nose and a large contusion on her face, according to police reports.
Police are on the lookout for the perpetrator, who faces charges of felonious assault and felonious assault with a weapon.
