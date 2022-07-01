NORTH KINGSVILLE — Police say a 35-year-old Conneaut man is lucky to be alive after a crash split his car in two on East Center Street Wednesday night.
The one-vehicle crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Center Street (Route 20), Chief Shannon Krenisky said.
“An officer witnessed the vehicle coming at him at 80 to 90 mph,” he said. “When [the driver] hit the pole the first half of the car stayed there, the second half landed 50 feet away.”
Krenisky said passersby would think there were no survivors, but the driver walked away from the crash.
The driver, whose name is not being released at this time until police finish their investigation, was flown by medical helicopter for evaluation, Krenisky said.
The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. when another agency alerted North Kingsville police of a speeding red 2010 Honda Civic traveling east on Route 20, Krenisky said.
An officer traveling west on Route 20 spotted the vehicle, turned on his flashing lights and made a U-turn to pursue the vehicle.
“When [the driver] went around the curve by the old Breezy [Inn], all the officer could see was dust flying,” Krenisky said. “Then he saw the driver had hit a telephone pole.”
Charges are pending, he said.
