NORTH KINGSVILLE — Ziva is learning how to work with North Kingsville Police Officer Alex Kirk after being introduced in May.
“Our last K-9 left in 2018 so it has been three years,” said North Kingsville Police Chief Shannon Krenisky. He said the program was restarted after $11,000 in donations and sponsorships were raised to make the option a reality.
Kirk said he grew up in Ashtabula Township in a family that has a history of military and law enforcement service.
“I went to Kent State Ashtabula,” Kirk said of his two-year degree. He said he then attended the police academy at Kent State Trumbull for about eight months before signing on with the Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department before moving on to North Kingsville in 2018.
“I enjoy helping the public. Without police it would be complete anarchy,” he said.
Ziva has been training with Kirk since early May. The dog was partnered with Kirk thanks to the efforts of Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mark Allen who works with K-9 officers throughout the county, Krenisky said.
Krenisky said the K-9 officers add a lot to the department.
“It is for drug detection and tracking in case we get a missing person,” he said.
Kirk said the dog was originally intended to be a companion animal, but it was determined she would be a better K-9 officer.
