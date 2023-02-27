ASHTABULA — Police are asking the public’s help in finding an Ashtabula businessman who allegedly assaulted another person with a firearm last week, according to Ashtabula Police Department.
Barton Cumberland, 35, is wanted by police for reportedly striking an individual in the head with a gun.
During the altercation, the firearm discharged and nearly struck a bystander, according to police.
Cumberland fled the scene on foot, police said.
The incident allegedly took place shortly after midnight on Feb. 21 at a bar in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue, according to police reports.
A 9-1-1 caller reported an assault with gunshots fired, according to police reports.
The Ashtabula City Solicitor’s Office reviewed the report and an arrest warrant for Cumberland was issued on the charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification, domestic violence, telephone harassment and aggravated menacing, according to Municipal Court records.
Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Cumberland is asked to contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.