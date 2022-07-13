Staff Report
ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula’s Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1463 will host a poker run Saturday to raise money for Samaritan House, the homeless shelter on Station Avenue in Ashtabula.
The group will start at 11 a.m. with registration at Ashtabula Eagles, pull out noon, then drive to Conneaut Eagles, to a restaurant in Coneaunt Pa., then on to the Andover Eagles, Jefferson Eagles and back to Ashtabula to enjoy food served by Jamie from The Grill.
Cost $15 per bike.
Organizers hope to raise $1,500 for Samaritan House.
For more information, call Bonnie at 440-344-2122.
