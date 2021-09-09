Plymouth Township man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

JEFFERSON — A Plymouth Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges of gross sexual imposition.
Clark E. Mann, 62, of State Road, admitted that he engaged in sexual activity with a 7-year-old girl and took responsibility for his actions, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said Wednesday.
In a plea negotiation with prosecutors, Mann pleaded guilty to two of six counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies. He will serve 10 years in prison and will be registered as a Tier 2 sex offender.
In Ohio there’s three sexual offender tier levels: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3.
A Tier 2 offender is someone who pays a minor for sexual acts, kidnaps a child with sexual intent or has sexual contact with a child under age 13. In Mann’s case, he admitted he had sexual contact with a child under 13.
O’Toole said she believes justice was served without having to put the victim on the witness stand.
Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon will sentence Mann next month, according to court records.
Mann is out of jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions: a GPS tracking system, house arrest and no contact with the victim or her family.
The victim is not related to Mann, according to prosecutors.
Mann touched the victim in “a sexual manner” on six different occasions between July 2019 and September 2020, and when the family found out, they reported it to the authorities, according to prosecutors.
Mann was secretly indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 29, 2020 and arrested by sheriff’s deputies Oct. 2, 2020, according to court records.
The penalty for each offense is one to five years, meaning if Clark had gone to trial and was found guilty on all six counts, he could have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
