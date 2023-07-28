PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Plymouth Township Fire Department, Plymouth Methodist Church and East Plymouth Grange are bustling with activity this year.
Funding, staffing and new equipment have enabled the fire department to better respond to emergencies in the community. A new building addition plan is also underway to address Plymouth’s growing needs.
The fire department now includes both volunteers and part-time staff. From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, part-timers at the station respond immediately to emergency calls.
Fire Chief Bill Strubbe said the additional staff has drastically reduced response times.
“Back in 2020, we looked at response times and relying on neighboring departments with the township trustees,” he said. “Only about 40 percent of the time we were able to cover calls. In November 2021, our savings, some COVID relief money and funding from the levy extended our ability to staff. Prior to staffing, we only had an EMT 30 percent of the time. Now, with staffing, we have an EMT 80 to 90 percent of the time.“
Camden Lee, a part-timer, said he started as an EMT at the department about 16 years ago and wanted to know the fire-fighting side as well.
Strubbe said what the paramedics can do with the new equipment is unbelievable. The new power load device and cot supports up to 700 pounds. It mechanically lifts into the ambulance, reducing injury to paramedics and locks securely for the safety of the patient. The EKGs transmit information to cardiologists and ambulances now contain computer-aided dispatch.
“Before we leave your driveway, both doctors in Ashtabula and Cleveland know the situation and can prepare care or even critical care transport,” he said. The building plan for the Plymouth Township Fire Department is designed for growth. Deeper bays and higher overhead doors are part of the new plan, Strubbe said.
“The building is 55 years old, so the bays are too small for bigger trucks built in the 2000’s,” he said. “Sleeping rooms are planned for staff to decrease response time. A De-Con room is also needed for health and safety.”
A De-Con room would allow firefighters and paramedics to shed gear and put it in an extractor. Currently there is no controlled room to separate contaminates from clean space.
“Fires produce gasses from synthetic products in the home. These carcinogens are absorbed into the firefighters’ clothing and skin. Even our gear being on hooks behind diesel- fueled vehicles is a cancer threat and paramedics face illness from body fluids of patients,” said the chief.
Strubbe said construction of the addition will not start before spring and more funding is needed. The department is also looking for lower cost federal loans.
“We want to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” he said. “We need the existing levy to continue to pass but our goal is not to increase taxes further for many years to come.”
The public is invited to an open house at the Plymouth Township Fire Department on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. Free medical tests will be offered as well as demonstrations. Strubbe said he hopes residents attend.
Across the road from the fire department, the white church with the steeple there has been renamed Plymouth Methodist Church. The new name was taken this July, after it became a Global Methodist Church. The Plymouth Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2024.
Pastor Vernon Palo said, “Over the decades the church has had name changes and to some degree, affiliation changes… The affiliation with Global Methodist was established in May 2022. The new denomination allows greater local control and full ownership of all its buildings, properties, and financial assets (for the local church). Most importantly to the local church, the Global Methodist Church is strongly aligned with directive from God’s Holy word, the Bible. “
The church holds a Produce giveaway on the third Monday of each month and a food pantry on the fourth Monday of each month. The time for both is from 3 – 5 p.m.. The produce giveaway serves all county residents in need. It is under the direction of The Cleveland Food Bank. The food pantry is restricted to Plymouth Township residents only.
Unlike the fire department and church, the East Plymouth Grange is involved with a more familiar activity. They are busily preparing to serve cabbage rolls, pies, and other homemade food at the Ashtabula County Fair. The fair starts Tuesday, Aug. 8. The East Plymouth Grange has had a food stand there for 20 years. This time-honored tradition remains a constant in Plymouth Township.
