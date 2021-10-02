PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A lack of volunteers has the Plymouth Fire Department working on a second attempt to pass a 5-mill levy to pay salaries for firefighters that are presently working 16 hours a day, said Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe.
“The reason for the levy is primarily due to the decline in people willing to be volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics,” Strubbe said. He said volunteerism peaked in the 1970s and it has been downhill ever since.
On Oct. 15, the department went to a rotation that has paid professionals monitoring the department 16 hours a day to insure quick service in an emergency, Strubbe said.
“Payroll is a huge expense,” he said.
The levy was on the May primary ballot and was defeated 185 to 166. Strubbe said the department would need to talk to voters and explain the reason for the levy.
“If it doesn’t pass we will have to review the situation,” Strubbe said. He said the hours the station would be manned would likely be reduced.
Strubbe said the wait time for emergencies could go up significantly if the levy fails.
“It could take 20 to 30 minutes for an ambulance if we have to return to volunteer,” he said.
Strubbe said the almost year-long experiment with the station manned 16 hours a day has been a huge success.
“We currently have 15 part-time firefighters, EMT’s and paramedics. He said there are eight paid-by-the-call firefighters as well.
“They respond like a volunteer when they are able,” he said.
The new levy would primarily be to pay part-time workers at the station. He said there are three existing fire department levies that total 3.45 mills and are key to the department’s future needs and also need to be approved when each of the staggered levies come up for renewal.
He said the present levies should pay for new ambulances, new fire trucks, renovations for the station and a possible addition.
