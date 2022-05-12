PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — The township’s annual Clean-up Day will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Plymouth Fire Department, 1001 Plymouth Road.
The clean-up is for residents only and proof of residency is required.
No household garbage, construction materials, wood, tires or hazardous materials will be allowed.
Township officials, road crew and volunteers will unload vehicles as promptly as possible. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles.
There is a two load limit.
The Ashtabula County Solid Waste Management District now provides Plymouth Township with two recycling containers.
The containers are on the east side of the fire department parking lot at 1001 Plymouth Road.
Items that can be recycled are: mixed paper, newspaper, magazines, empty laundry detergent bottles, aluminum and steel cans, flattened cardboard and empty bottles and jars.
All bottles and cans should be empty and rinsed.
Residents are asked not to use bags of any kind. Adding incorrect materials causes contamination and a bin may be discarded in the landfill.
